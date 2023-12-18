EPS allege woman stole vehicle, was released, then went for joyride in 2nd stolen car

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police sent a message Monday after it says officers arrested the same woman twice in a matter of hours this past weekend in separate stolen vehicle investigations.

On Friday afternoon, police were dispatched to help EMS with a woman in a vehicle near 27 Street and 118 Avenue in east Edmonton.

Just before 4 p.m., officers determined the woman was in a stolen vehicle. Police arrested her for possession of stolen property and she was taken into custody to appear before a justice of the peace.

Edmonton police said either late Friday or early Saturday morning, the suspect appeared before a JP and was released without any conditions.

Shortly after, on Saturday at around 3:40 a.m., police said officers were sent to a freshly stolen vehicle in a parking lot near 169 Avenue and 127 Street in northwest Edmonton.

“Upon arrival, officers observed the stolen Lexus IS250 driving recklessly in the parking lot; they were able to eventually stop the vehicle and the female suspect was taken into custody. It was determined by officers that this same suspect was arrested hours earlier in another stolen vehicle,” the news release said.

The woman was again taken into custody and for the second time in a few hours, appeared before a justice of the peace. This time, the woman was sent to remand instead of released.

“This is just one example of the type of recidivism that our patrol members are dealing with on a regular basis; circumstances such as this drive a great deal of the calls that they respond to,” said northwest branch Supt. Kellie Morgan in a statement.

Recidivism is the tendency of a convicted criminal to reoffend.

Raven Anne Patterson, 26, was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 for the first stolen vehicle incident.

She was charged with theft of motor vehicle, flight from police officer and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle for the second stolen vehicle.

Her next court date is Dec. 19.