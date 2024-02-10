Menu

Video link
Headline link
Fire

Industrial fire destroys East York restaurant: Toronto fire

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted February 10, 2024 12:10 pm
1 min read
Fire crews have successfully knocked down a two-alarm fire that damaged a restaurant Saturday morning. Toronto Fire Services. View image in full screen
Fire crews have successfully knocked down a two-alarm fire that damaged a restaurant Saturday morning. Toronto Fire Services. Toronto Fire / Twitter
Fire crews say a large, two-alarm industrial fire caused significant damage to a restaurant in Toronto’s  Thorncliffe neighbourhood Saturday morning.

Reports of heavy flames and smoke in the area of Overlea Boulevard came in around 5:45 a.m., officials said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Toronto fire crews arrived at the blaze and said there were people outside attempting to put out the fire.

While the fire has now been knocked down, a fire watch is in place to prevent further damage, Toronto Fire Capt. Dan Vieira said.

Fire investigators are now working to determine the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported, officers said.

