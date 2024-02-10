Industrial fire destroys East York restaurant: Toronto fire

See more sharing options

Fire crews say a large, two-alarm industrial fire caused significant damage to a restaurant in Toronto’s Thorncliffe neighbourhood Saturday morning.

Reports of heavy flames and smoke in the area of Overlea Boulevard came in around 5:45 a.m., officials said.

Toronto fire crews arrived at the blaze and said there were people outside attempting to put out the fire.

While the fire has now been knocked down, a fire watch is in place to prevent further damage, Toronto Fire Capt. Dan Vieira said.

Fire investigators are now working to determine the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported, officers said.