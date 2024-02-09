Recipe: Lunar New Year crispy prawns

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver’s Chinatown is gearing up to welcome people for Lunar New Year festivities.

In part two of this segment, Chef Deseree Lo shows community reporter Safeeya Pirani how to make crispy fried prawns with locally-sourced ingredients from stores in the neighbourhood.

Ingredients

Basics

8-12 pcs tiger prawns, shelled and deveined

¼ tsp salt

Pinch white pepper (optional)

1 egg white

1 tsp rice wine

For the Thai Sweet Chili Lime Mayo Sauce

½ cup Japanese mayonnaise

1 lime juice

¼ cup Thai sweet chili sauce (any brand but I usually use Mae Ploy, Cock Brand or Lee Kum Kee)

Pinch salt to taste

For the coating & frying

40 g corn starch

20 g rice flour

10 g potato starch

1 L oil to fry (or more if using a deep fryer)

For the garnish & finishing

2 cups shredded cabbage (red, white or both!)

1 red apple (preferably local)

Curly parsley or cilantro leaves

Method