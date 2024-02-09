Charges laid in Chilliwack, B.C. shooting that prompted hospital lockdown

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Chilliwack, B.C., say a man is facing multiple charges related to a shooting that prompted a temporary lockdown at a local hospital.

Police were initially called to reports of gunfire in the 9300-block of Norwell Street around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Later that day, Chilliwack General Hosptial was temporarily shut down for security reasons when the victim showed up under his own power with serious injuries.

2:11 Surrey community groups say public safety concerns growing

In a media release, RCMP said Ryan Diablo, 33, was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent and failure to comply with a court order.

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe the two men knew one another, and that the incident wasn’t related to the ongoing B.C. gang conflict.