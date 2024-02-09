Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid in Chilliwack, B.C. shooting that prompted hospital lockdown

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 9, 2024 5:57 pm
1 min read
A man is facing multiple charges related to a shooting in Chilliwack on Sunday. View image in full screen
A man is facing multiple charges related to a shooting in Chilliwack on Sunday. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in Chilliwack, B.C., say a man is facing multiple charges related to a shooting that prompted a temporary lockdown at a local hospital.

Police were initially called to reports of gunfire in the 9300-block of Norwell Street around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Later that day, Chilliwack General Hosptial was temporarily shut down for security reasons when the victim showed up under his own power with serious injuries.

Click to play video: 'Surrey community groups say public safety concerns growing'
Surrey community groups say public safety concerns growing
Trending Now

In a media release, RCMP said Ryan Diablo, 33, was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent and failure to comply with a court order.

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe the two men knew one another, and that the incident wasn’t related to the ongoing B.C. gang conflict.

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices