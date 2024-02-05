Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Chilliwack shooting leaves 1 with serious injuries, locks down local hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 5, 2024 5:25 pm
1 min read
RCMP are investigating a shooting in Chilliwack, B.C., on Sunday that left one person with serious injuries. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating a shooting in Chilliwack, B.C., on Sunday that left one person with serious injuries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A shooting in Chilliwack, B.C., on Sunday left one person with serious injuries and resulted in the temporary lockdown of a local hospital.

In a media release Monday, Upper Fraser Valley RCMP said officers were called to reports of gunfire in the 9300-block of Norwell Street around 11:20 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Daring daytime Surrey shooting caught on surveillance camera'
Daring daytime Surrey shooting caught on surveillance camera
Trending Now

The victim later showed up at hospital on their own with gunshot wounds. Police said Chilliwack General Hospital was subsequently shut down for security reasons.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the male victim is now in stable condition and expected to survive.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Investigators described the shooting as “targeted” but not linked to the ongoing B.C. gang conflict.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chilliwack RCMP at 604-702-4611.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices