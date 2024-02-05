Chilliwack shooting leaves 1 with serious injuries, locks down local hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A shooting in Chilliwack, B.C., on Sunday left one person with serious injuries and resulted in the temporary lockdown of a local hospital.

In a media release Monday, Upper Fraser Valley RCMP said officers were called to reports of gunfire in the 9300-block of Norwell Street around 11:20 a.m.

The victim later showed up at hospital on their own with gunshot wounds. Police said Chilliwack General Hospital was subsequently shut down for security reasons.

Police said the male victim is now in stable condition and expected to survive.

Investigators described the shooting as “targeted” but not linked to the ongoing B.C. gang conflict.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chilliwack RCMP at 604-702-4611.