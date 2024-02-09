Menu

Crime

4 charged after injured woman discovered during traffic stop in Saskatoon

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 9, 2024 3:40 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon police cruiser View image in full screen
During a traffic stop in the area Wiggins Avenue South and 9th Street East, officers observed an injured woman in the backseat of the vehicle. Charges on four people were laid. File / Global News
During a traffic stop in the area of Wiggins Avenue South and 9th Street East, members of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) observed an injured woman in the back seat of the vehicle.

On the evening of Feb. 8, the traffic stop led to an assault  investigation that found that the woman was assaulted with a knife and had her life threatened by the four other occupants of the vehicle.

“As a result, two men, age 53 and 60, and two women, age 31 and 41, have been charged with assault with a weapon and uttering death threats,” police stated in a release.

“The 31-year-old woman was found to be in possession of cocaine and was subsequently charged with possession of a controlled substance while the 60-year-old man was found to be breaching his court-imposed conditions.”

Members of the SPS Serious Assault Unit are continuing to investigate.

