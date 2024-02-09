4 charged after injured woman discovered during traffic stop in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

During a traffic stop in the area of Wiggins Avenue South and 9th Street East, members of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) observed an injured woman in the back seat of the vehicle.

On the evening of Feb. 8, the traffic stop led to an assault investigation that found that the woman was assaulted with a knife and had her life threatened by the four other occupants of the vehicle.

“As a result, two men, age 53 and 60, and two women, age 31 and 41, have been charged with assault with a weapon and uttering death threats,” police stated in a release.

“The 31-year-old woman was found to be in possession of cocaine and was subsequently charged with possession of a controlled substance while the 60-year-old man was found to be breaching his court-imposed conditions.”

Members of the SPS Serious Assault Unit are continuing to investigate.