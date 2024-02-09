Recipe: Taiwanese style 3-Cup flavored GF lingcod dumplings

Lunar New Year festivities are already underway and a great way to celebrate the arrival of the Year of the Dragon is with some delicious food. Chef Deseree Lo Lo, Top Chef Canada Season 10 runner-up, teaches Global BC a special dumpling recipe.
Ingredients:
For Marinating the Fish:
- 1 kg skinless lingcod
- 3 g ground white pepper
- 25 g rice wine
For Pureeing the Fish:
- 150 ml ice water
- 20 g salt
For Making the Fish Paste:
- 50 ml ice water
- 150 g egg whites
- 40 g cornstarch
- 50 g canola oil
- 5 g Asian 5-spice
For the Seasoning:
- 250 g white onions, peeled and rough chopped
- 15 g basil leaves (Thai basil is preferred)
- 5 g red Thai chilis, stems removed
- 50 g green onions, washed, trimmed and rough chopped
- 20 g garlic cloves
- 10 g peeled ginger
- 40 g sesame oil
- 40 g GF Shaoxing wine
- 50 g GF soy sauce/tamari
- 375 g sweet corn kernels (peaches & cream is the best)
- 450 g whole peeled water chestnuts
Preparations:
To Marinate the Fish:
- Thoroughly thaw, rinse, and pat dry the lingcod.
- Small dice the fish and marinate with white pepper and rice wine for at least 30 minutes.
- Keep refrigerated.
To Make the Seasoning:
- Finely chop onions, basil leaves, chili, green onions, garlic, and ginger in a food processor.
- Add sesame oil, GF Shaoxing wine, and tamari, pulse a few times to incorporate liquid ingredients.
- Set aside.
- Chop water chestnuts into small pieces.
- If sweet corn kernels are frozen, thaw and drain water completely.
To Chop the Fish:
- Depending on the food processor size, separate the fish into batches (2 kg or 3 kg).
- Chop the fish with ice water and salt until smooth.
To Make the Fish Paste:
- Depending on the mixer size, divide fish paste and ingredients into batches.
- On low speed, add ice water and egg whites slowly. Then add cornstarch and canola oil in stages.
- Increase mixer speed to medium/high and paddle for 11 minutes until smooth and shiny.
- Add Asian 5-spice in the last minute.
- Transfer into large bowls or mixing vessels.
To Finish the Filling:
- Combine fish paste, seasoning mix, sweet corn, and chopped water chestnuts.
- Incorporate and mix thoroughly.
Final Step: Choose your preferred dumpling wrappers and have a dumpling wrapping party!
