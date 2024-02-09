Recipe: Taiwanese style 3-Cup flavored GF lingcod dumplings

Send this page to someone via email

Lunar New Year festivities are already underway and a great way to celebrate the arrival of the Year of the Dragon is with some delicious food. Chef Deseree Lo Lo, Top Chef Canada Season 10 runner-up, teaches Global BC a special dumpling recipe.

Ingredients:

For Marinating the Fish:

1 kg skinless lingcod

3 g ground white pepper

25 g rice wine

For Pureeing the Fish:

150 ml ice water

20 g salt

For Making the Fish Paste:

50 ml ice water

150 g egg whites

40 g cornstarch

50 g canola oil

5 g Asian 5-spice

For the Seasoning:

250 g white onions, peeled and rough chopped

15 g basil leaves (Thai basil is preferred)

5 g red Thai chilis, stems removed

50 g green onions, washed, trimmed and rough chopped

20 g garlic cloves

10 g peeled ginger

40 g sesame oil

40 g GF Shaoxing wine

50 g GF soy sauce/tamari

375 g sweet corn kernels (peaches & cream is the best)

450 g whole peeled water chestnuts

Preparations:

To Marinate the Fish:

Thoroughly thaw, rinse, and pat dry the lingcod. Small dice the fish and marinate with white pepper and rice wine for at least 30 minutes. Keep refrigerated.

To Make the Seasoning:

Finely chop onions, basil leaves, chili, green onions, garlic, and ginger in a food processor. Add sesame oil, GF Shaoxing wine, and tamari, pulse a few times to incorporate liquid ingredients. Set aside. Chop water chestnuts into small pieces. If sweet corn kernels are frozen, thaw and drain water completely.

To Chop the Fish:

Depending on the food processor size, separate the fish into batches (2 kg or 3 kg). Chop the fish with ice water and salt until smooth.

To Make the Fish Paste:

Depending on the mixer size, divide fish paste and ingredients into batches. On low speed, add ice water and egg whites slowly. Then add cornstarch and canola oil in stages. Increase mixer speed to medium/high and paddle for 11 minutes until smooth and shiny. Add Asian 5-spice in the last minute. Transfer into large bowls or mixing vessels.

To Finish the Filling:

Combine fish paste, seasoning mix, sweet corn, and chopped water chestnuts. Incorporate and mix thoroughly.

Final Step: Choose your preferred dumpling wrappers and have a dumpling wrapping party!