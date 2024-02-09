SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Entertainment

Recipe: Taiwanese style 3-Cup flavored GF lingcod dumplings

Posted February 9, 2024 2:35 pm
Lunar New Year festivities are already underway. Chef Deseree Lo, Top Chef Canada runner-up, shares her recipe for seafood dumplings.
Lunar New Year festivities are already underway and a great way to celebrate the arrival of the Year of the Dragon is with some delicious food. Chef Deseree Lo Lo, Top Chef Canada Season 10 runner-up, teaches Global BC a special dumpling recipe.

Ingredients:

For Marinating the Fish:

  • 1 kg skinless lingcod
  • 3 g ground white pepper
  • 25 g rice wine

For Pureeing the Fish:

  • 150 ml ice water
  • 20 g salt

For Making the Fish Paste:

  • 50 ml ice water
  • 150 g egg whites
  • 40 g cornstarch
  • 50 g canola oil
  • 5 g Asian 5-spice

For the Seasoning:

  • 250 g white onions, peeled and rough chopped
  • 15 g basil leaves (Thai basil is preferred)
  • 5 g red Thai chilis, stems removed
  • 50 g green onions, washed, trimmed and rough chopped
  • 20 g garlic cloves
  • 10 g peeled ginger
  • 40 g sesame oil
  • 40 g GF Shaoxing wine
  • 50 g GF soy sauce/tamari
  • 375 g sweet corn kernels (peaches & cream is the best)
  • 450 g whole peeled water chestnuts
Preparations:

To Marinate the Fish:

  1. Thoroughly thaw, rinse, and pat dry the lingcod.
  2. Small dice the fish and marinate with white pepper and rice wine for at least 30 minutes.
  3. Keep refrigerated.

To Make the Seasoning:

  1. Finely chop onions, basil leaves, chili, green onions, garlic, and ginger in a food processor.
  2. Add sesame oil, GF Shaoxing wine, and tamari, pulse a few times to incorporate liquid ingredients.
  3. Set aside.
  4. Chop water chestnuts into small pieces.
  5. If sweet corn kernels are frozen, thaw and drain water completely.

To Chop the Fish:

  1. Depending on the food processor size, separate the fish into batches (2 kg or 3 kg).
  2. Chop the fish with ice water and salt until smooth.

To Make the Fish Paste:

  1. Depending on the mixer size, divide fish paste and ingredients into batches.
  2. On low speed, add ice water and egg whites slowly. Then add cornstarch and canola oil in stages.
  3. Increase mixer speed to medium/high and paddle for 11 minutes until smooth and shiny.
  4. Add Asian 5-spice in the last minute.
  5. Transfer into large bowls or mixing vessels.

To Finish the Filling:

  1. Combine fish paste, seasoning mix, sweet corn, and chopped water chestnuts.
  2. Incorporate and mix thoroughly.

Final Step: Choose your preferred dumpling wrappers and have a dumpling wrapping party!

