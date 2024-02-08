B.C. woman frustrated with ICBC ‘delays’ after being hit by car last summer

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. woman is frustrated with ICBC after being hit by a car in Surrey last summer, and despite being unable to work, she claims she is experiencing “delays” in receiving compensation for lost wages and treatment she needs.

Gurpinder Curry of Summerland was visiting the Lower Mainland on July 3 for her son’s birthday. She said she had gone outside the house to see her mother, when a white car “came from nowhere and hit us very badly.”

Surveillance footage from her parents’ home shows the white car hitting a black car in the driveway. Curry said she wound up “pinned” between that black car, which lurched forward, and a table that was in the open garage.

Two others were injured as well.

1:42 B.C. public safety minister promises to close troubling DUI loophole

“I got mostly left side damage, soft tissue injuries, hairline fracture on my leg, on my knee, on my jaw, on my cheek, and on my teeth,” she described.

Story continues below advertisement

“I lost hearing on my left side, my left eye is bothering me, so I’m under treatment for everything right now.”

Curry’s injuries required her to take time away from her job a daycare provider, as she’s unable to lift, play or sit with the kids. She has had to hire staff to replace her, she told Global News on Friday.

2:08 Kimberley man speaks out about experience with ICBC after serious crash

Initially, she said ICBC was paying her for the time off and had “no problem” with her hiring staff.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

More than six months later, however, the insurer has reportedly halted her income replacement and asked her to prove her “lost wages,” given that her daycare business is still operational.

“Yes, my business is running, but I’m not able work there,” Currey explained. “I did (submit wage loss proof) because I hire the person and I’m doing every month, payroll for her. So I submit all her paid payroll stamps to ICBC.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:23 Family questions ICBC model following crash

Curry said her massage therapy, physiotherapy, kinesiologist and occupational therapy are all being covered by ICBC.

“The rest I have to hassle with them. They are not preapproving, I have to wait for my treatment. It’s like, delay, delay,” she said. “I have $12,000 in expenses unpaid.”

Curry said she needs more vision and dental work, in particular, but is awaiting verification that her “facial trauma” exists.

“They are making it very hard for me. They are asking same questions, over and over. They just want me to give up. They just wanted to drop my file from their table. That’s all I feel right now,” she said.

2:03 ICBC bills Mission woman for replacing stolen catalytic converter

In an emailed statement, ICBC said it understands Curry is going through a “challenging time,” and remains committed to working with her and her care team to support her and deliver “all of the benefits available under Enhanced Care.”

Story continues below advertisement

Regarding the facial trauma, the insurer said the records it received from Curry’s general practitioner did not indicate facial injuries or head trauma from the crash, and based on that information, it can’t fund any reported dental injuries.

“To date, we’ve funded $25,362.56 in medical and rehabilitation benefits, including 149 treatment sessions,” ICBC wrote.

“Ms. Curry continues to receive funding for these treatments. Additionally, we have provided over $10,000 to assist Ms. Curry with her daily household activities.”

2:15 Maple Ridge strata gives up on ICBC for second home damage claim

Curry has received more than $24,000 to date, ICBC added. It confirmed it did request additional information on her lost wages after learning on Jan. 31 that she had not commenced a scheduled, gradual return to work in December.

“Now that we have this information, we are able to process Ms. Curry’s outstanding income replacement benefit payment,” it wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

“We understand Ms. Curry’s business has been impacted while she recovers from her injuries. Business insurance is available to purchase in British Columbia and may help cover losses in situations like this.”