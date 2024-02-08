‘Every possible lead’ exhausted in Surrey sexual assault investigation: police

Metro Vancouver Transit Police have released security footage of the suspect in a sexual assault at a Surrey SkyTrain station last year, having exhausted “every possible lead,” the force said Thursday.
According to police, a woman was making her way up to the platform at the Surrey Central SkyTrain station just after 6 a.m. on Aug. 17 when someone followed her onto the escalator. That’s when police say she was sexually assaulted.
“Investigators have spent months exhausting every possible lead in this incident and are now requesting help in identifying the suspect so they can be held accountable for their actions,” Const. Amanda Steed said in a news release.
The suspect is described as between 30 and 40 years old and between five feet 10 inches and six feet tall. They had a slender build and wore a long, wavy wig, a light-coloured T-shirt, black shorts, light-coloured running shoes and a cross-body bag.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call Metro Vancouver Transit Police at 604-515-8300.
