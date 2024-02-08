Hamilton police officer who pointed gun at colleague in 2021 has a week to resign following hearing

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton police officer who got into hot water for pointing a service gun at a colleague just over two years ago has been told he has a week to resign or be dismissed.

The decision came down Thursday from retired superintendent Greg Walton, who found Const. Brandon Terdik guilty of two discreditable conduct charges.

Terdik had previously pleaded guilty to two Criminal Code offences for pointing and careless use of a gun in connection with the October 2021 incident where he pointed his gun at a fellow on-duty officer.

Walton gave the accused seven days to resign or face dismissal from the service.

Up until the decision, Terdik had been banned from carrying a gun for five years after involving his service weapon in two separate episodes, one while off-duty and another while on duty.

Terdik, who at the time had been in the service for two years, was sanctioned with pay for the matter.