Crime

Hamilton police officer who pointed gun at colleague in 2021 has a week to resign following hearing

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 8, 2024 1:34 pm
1 min read
A Hamilton police officer suspended in 2021 for pointing a service gun at a colleague has been given a week to resign after a hearing, according to a police spokesperson. View image in full screen
A Hamilton police officer suspended in 2021 for pointing a service gun at a colleague has been given a week to resign after a hearing, according to a police spokesperson. Global News
A Hamilton police officer who got into hot water for pointing a service gun at a colleague just over two years ago has been told he has a week to resign or be dismissed.

The decision came down Thursday from retired superintendent Greg Walton, who found Const. Brandon Terdik guilty of two discreditable conduct charges.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Terdik had previously pleaded guilty to two Criminal Code offences for pointing and careless use of a gun in connection with the October 2021 incident where he pointed his gun at a fellow on-duty officer.

Walton gave the accused seven days to resign or face dismissal from the service.

Up until the decision, Terdik had been banned from carrying a gun for five years after involving his service weapon in two separate episodes, one while off-duty and another while on duty.

Story continues below advertisement

Terdik, who at the time had been in the service for two years, was sanctioned with pay for the matter.

