Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph man misuses 911 after repeatedly told not to dial: police say

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted February 8, 2024 11:20 am
1 min read
Police said the man called 9-1-1 after repeatedly being told by staff not to while asking for help filling out family documents in court. View image in full screen
Police said the man called 9-1-1 after repeatedly being told by staff not to while asking for help filling out family documents in court. Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police charged a man with misusing the 911 system after he called it more than once to ask for help in completing paperwork.

On Feb. 2, police said the man went to court to get help completing family court documents.

After staff told him they were not allowed to help him, investigators said the man dialed 911.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A Guelph police constable at the courthouse warned him not to dial the number for that purpose, police said.

On Wednesday, police said he went back and asked for help with the same documents but he was once again told that staff could not help him.

Trending Now

The man was told he’d be charged if he called 911 again, but according to police, he did. He’s now facing a mischief charge.

Story continues below advertisement

A 45-year-old has a court date on March 26.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices