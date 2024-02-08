Guelph man misuses 911 after repeatedly told not to dial: police say

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police charged a man with misusing the 911 system after he called it more than once to ask for help in completing paperwork.

On Feb. 2, police said the man went to court to get help completing family court documents.

After staff told him they were not allowed to help him, investigators said the man dialed 911.

A Guelph police constable at the courthouse warned him not to dial the number for that purpose, police said.

On Wednesday, police said he went back and asked for help with the same documents but he was once again told that staff could not help him.

The man was told he’d be charged if he called 911 again, but according to police, he did. He’s now facing a mischief charge.

A 45-year-old has a court date on March 26.