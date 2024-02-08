Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Feb. 8

Send this page to someone via email

The Huskie Women of Influence Breakfast, Ward 8 Coun. Randy Donauer, and the Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Pepperoni.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Feb. 8, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Achievements celebrated at Huskie Women of Influence Breakfast

The first ever Huskie Women of Influence Breakfast is set for Feb. 13 at TCU Place.

Organizers say people can expect a morning of empowerment and celebration, with an opportunity to connect, share stories, and cheer on the achievements of phenomenal women paving the way for the next generation of leaders.

Carly Ahlstrom from the Huskies women’s basketball team and Michelle Dezell, Huskies’ athlete compliance officer, provide more details on the inaugural event.

Celebrating achievements at the Huskie Women of Influence Breakfast

Committee defers endorsing phase 2 of Saskatoon Freeway project

Plans for a Saskatoon Freeway have been in the works for many years, but the transportation committee is deferring the endorsement of the plan.

Ward 8 Coun. Randy Donauer explains why it is being deferred in an interview with Chris Carr.

Donauer also touches on a proposed connector for two bike lanes and the cost associated with the project.

Committee defers endorsing phase 2 of the Saskatoon Freeway project

Saskatoon SPCA seeks home for Pepperoni

Sheila Gibbons introduces us to Pepperoni, who is up for adoption at the Saskatoon SPCA.

Pepperoni is an eight-week-old puppy who came to the shelter with seven other puppies from northern Saskatchewan.

Gibbons also provides an update on the move to a new location and an upcoming open house for the public.

Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Pepperoni

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Feb. 8

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Feb. 8.