Crime

Infant was among 3 dead in case of intimate partner violence in Richmond Hill

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 8, 2024 10:54 am
1 min read
View image in full screen
An infant was among three people found dead in Richmond Hill last week, in what police now say was a case of intimate partner violence.

York Regional Police provided an update on the case Thursday, releasing the ages and genders of the individuals who were found deceased at a home in the Yonge Street and Carville Road area.

Police responded to the residence at around 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 1 for a welfare check.

A 41-year-old man, 36-year-old woman and a five-month old infant was found dead.

“Investigators believe this incident is a case of intimate partner violence,” police said in their update.

“At the request of the families, the names of the deceased will not be released.”

No suspect are outstanding.

Post-mortem exams have been completed but officers aren’t releasing the causes of death at this time, police said.

Investigators still appealed to any witnesses who haven’t spoken to police to come forward.

