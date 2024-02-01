Menu

Crime

York Regional Police locate 3 dead in Richmond Hill home, investigation underway

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted February 1, 2024 8:01 pm
1 min read
York Regional Police are on-scene of what they're describing as a "serious police investigation.". View image in full screen
York Regional Police are on-scene of what they're describing as a "serious police investigation.". Mark Bray / Global News
York Regional Police say its homicide unit is investigating after officers located three people deceased inside of a home in Richmond Hill on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to a call for a wellness check at around 4:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found three people deceased inside of the home.

Police described the investigation as “very serious.”

The homicide team is now investigating the scene.

Police said they can’t confirm if there are any suspects outstanding at this time.

More to come as this story develops.

