York Regional Police locate 3 dead in Richmond Hill home, investigation underway

York Regional Police say its homicide unit is investigating after officers located three people deceased inside of a home in Richmond Hill on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to a call for a wellness check at around 4:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found three people deceased inside of the home.

Police described the investigation as “very serious.”

The homicide team is now investigating the scene.

Police said they can’t confirm if there are any suspects outstanding at this time.

More to come as this story develops.

