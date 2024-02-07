Crews battle pair of vacant home blazes on Balmoral Street

Send this page to someone via email

Nobody was hurt after two vacant homes went up in flames in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood Wednesday night.

It happened in the 500 block of Balmoral Street just before 7 p.m. The city says one of the houses was fully engulfed in flames and the fire then spread to the second home.

The house where the fire started ended up sustaining significant damage and partially collapsing.

Crews are expected to remain on scene into the night to put out any hot spots.

The cause is still under investigation.