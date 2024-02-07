Man wanted for murder, arson, indignity to body in 2023 death of Edmonton senior

A suspect has been identified and is now wanted in the death of a senior found by firefighters inside a home in north Edmonton.
Fred Kolybaba, 69, was found dead inside a house at 132nd Street and 133rd Avenue in the Wellington neighbourhood at 12:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1.
Police were called in and an an autopsy was conducted on Sept. 7, but the cause and manner of death were initially not released for investigative reasons.
Kolybaba’s death was later ruled a homicide but five months later, the cause of death is still not being released.
Now, Nicholas Alexander Brashko, 44, is wanted for murder, arson and indignity to a body.
Brashko is five-feet-four-inches tall with a heavy build, and may walk with a limp. He is known to frequent pawn shops, police said.
Brashko may be dangerous and should not be approached.
Anyone who sees Brashko or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.
Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.
