Hypothermic loggerhead turtle rarely seen in B.C. waters is rescued

Send this page to someone via email

A loggerhead sea turtle rarely seen in British Columbia waters has been rescued after being found suffering from hypothermia near Victoria.

The Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society says the reptile nicknamed Moira by staff had a core temperature of only 8.4 C after being found on Sunday in Pedder Bay between Victoria and Sooke.

The society says local marine biologist Anna Hall was the first to respond and played a vital role in the rescue.

0:38 Tortise named Frank the Tank finds a new home

The society says the turtle is receiving fluid therapy and antibiotics to nurse it back to health as its temperature is slowly raised.

Story continues below advertisement

It says it’s only the second time a loggerhead turtle has been seen in B.C. waters in recent memory, and the species is more commonly seen in subtropical and temperate seas.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Moira weighs about 38 kilograms and is estimated to be 15 to 20 years old.