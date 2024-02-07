Menu

Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Feb. 7

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 7, 2024 9:39 am
1 min read
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Feb. 7
WATCH: Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 7.
Super Bowl commercials, Metric Design’s home renovation project, and February events in Saskatoon.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Feb. 7, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Commercials are part of the Super Bowl excitement

The Super Bowl is more than the game and the halftime show — many people tune in for the commercials.

WJ Agency CEO Ryan Townend says it is the time to shine for advertisers.

Townend looks at why brands advertise during the game, what goes into making a memorable commercial, and a sneak peek at some of the ads.

Commercials part of the excitement of the Super Bowl

Metric Design undertakes renovation project on River Heights house

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The team at Metric Design is undertaking another renovation project following the completion of the Centric Lake House project.

The new project involves a house in a cul-de-sac on Sturgeon Place in River Heights.

Tamara Bowman and Cory Pander explain why they chose this house and the opportunities they have with the renovation project.

Metric Design undertaking renovation project on River Heights house

Discover Saskatoon previews February events in the city

There are lots of events taking place in Saskatoon during February.

Darby Sutherland from Discover Saskatoon looks at some of the activities taking place in the city during the shortest month of the year.

Discover Saskatoon previews February events in the city

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Feb. 7

Flurries throughout the day — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Feb. 7, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Feb. 7
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

