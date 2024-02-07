Wellington OPP seek driver in connection with fatal 2023 collision in Erin

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington OPP say they’re looking for a Brampton man who they have now charged in relation to a fatal collision last year.

A warrant has been issued for the 26-year-old regarding a crash last June.

On June 6, OPP said an SUV and a sedan collided at the intersection of Wellington Road 125 and Halton-Erin Townline.

A 60-year-old man from Fergus man was behind the wheel of the SUV and pronounced dead in hospital. Police said two other passengers in the SUV were taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

The driver of the sedan was treated in hospital for minor injuries.