Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

5 arrested in Prince Albert following drug trafficking investigation

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 6, 2024 6:19 pm
1 min read
Five men from Ontario were arrested following a drug trafficking investigation in Prince Albert. View image in full screen
Five men from Ontario were arrested following a drug trafficking investigation in Prince Albert. Photo credit / Prince Albert Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Members of the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) have arrested five men from Ontario following the conclusion of a drug-trafficking investigation in Prince Albert, Sask.

On Feb. 1, the PAPS Crime Reduction Team arrested three males, believed to be trafficking cocaine, from inside a business in the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue West.

“Search of the suspects incident to arrest revealed the following items, a loaded handgun, 185.3 grams of Cocaine, and $2080.00,” police stated in a release.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said later that day, a search warrant was drafted for a residence in the 600 block of 7th Street East but before conducting the search warrant, two men were observed leaving the residence.

“With the assistance of members from the Prince Albert Police Patrol section, they were safely arrested,” the release read.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“As a result of the arrests and the execution of the search warrant officers made the following evidentiary seizures, $13,405.00, a loaded handgun, a 30-round magazine for the handgun, 362.7 grams of cocaine, and further evidence to support drug trafficking.”

The five men have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession of proceeds of crime, and multiple firearms-related offences. The accused made their first court appearance on Feb. 5 at Prince Albert Provincial Court.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices