5 arrested in Prince Albert following drug trafficking investigation

Members of the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) have arrested five men from Ontario following the conclusion of a drug-trafficking investigation in Prince Albert, Sask.

On Feb. 1, the PAPS Crime Reduction Team arrested three males, believed to be trafficking cocaine, from inside a business in the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue West.

“Search of the suspects incident to arrest revealed the following items, a loaded handgun, 185.3 grams of Cocaine, and $2080.00,” police stated in a release.

Police said later that day, a search warrant was drafted for a residence in the 600 block of 7th Street East but before conducting the search warrant, two men were observed leaving the residence.

“With the assistance of members from the Prince Albert Police Patrol section, they were safely arrested,” the release read.

“As a result of the arrests and the execution of the search warrant officers made the following evidentiary seizures, $13,405.00, a loaded handgun, a 30-round magazine for the handgun, 362.7 grams of cocaine, and further evidence to support drug trafficking.”

The five men have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession of proceeds of crime, and multiple firearms-related offences. The accused made their first court appearance on Feb. 5 at Prince Albert Provincial Court.