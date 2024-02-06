Menu

Health

Belleville police warn to avoid city’s downtown due to ‘overdose emergency’

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 6, 2024 6:00 pm
1 min read
Belleville police warned residents to avoid the city's downtown Tuesday after crews were called to 13 overdoses in the span of an hour. View image in full screen
Belleville police warned residents to avoid the city's downtown Tuesday after crews were called to 13 overdoses in the span of an hour. Global News/File
Bellville police took the rare step of warning people avoid the city’s downtown as emergency crews dealt with a sudden surge of drug overdoses Tuesday.

In a media release sent out just after 5 p.m. police said crews responded to 13 drug overdose calls in the downtown area in the span of an hour.

“The safety and well-being of our community members and emergency responders remain top priority and the Belleville Police Service is urging individuals to avoid areas where emergency personnel are actively engaged in aiding those in need,” the release said.

“Additionally, we ask motorists to cooperate with law enforcement directives to ensure traffic lanes remain clear for emergency vehicles and personnel.

“At this time, it is imperative that residents and visitors alike exercise caution and refrain from engaging in activities that may put themselves or others at risk.”

Belleville police previously reported officers were called to several overdoses in the downtown area last week.

On Friday Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health warned it had seen a 15 per cent spike in drug overdoses in Kingston and the surrounding area over the past week.

Public Health advises users not to use alone, to avoid using more than one drug at a time, to use slowly, and to always carry a naloxone kit.

Belleville police said investigators will give an update on Tuesday’s ongoing response efforts as new information becomes available.

