Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Drug overdoses on the rise in Kingston and area, health authority says

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 2, 2024 4:53 pm
1 min read
Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health is warning about an increase in drug overdoses seen in the community recently. View image in full screen
Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health is warning about an increase in drug overdoses seen in the community recently. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Drug overdoses are on the rise in Kingston, Ont., and the surrounding area, warns Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health.

The health authority says it has seen a 15-per cent spike in apparent drug poisonings in the last week.

They say there’s also been an increase in clients experiencing “very prolonged deep sedation and hallucinations.”

“These observations highlight the continued unpredictability and toxicity of the unregulated drug supply in our community,” public health said in a statement.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

“It is vital that people do not use drugs alone and 911 is called immediately for emergency medical care when drug poisoning is suspected.”

Public Health advises users to avoid using more than one drug at a time, to use slowly, and to always carry a naloxone kit.

Story continues below advertisement

According to numbers recently released from the KFL&A, drug-related deaths in the region rose from 16 in 2016 to 53 in 2022.

Click to play video: 'KFL&A Public Health survey on drug decriminalization finds majority supportive'
KFL&A Public Health survey on drug decriminalization finds majority supportive
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices