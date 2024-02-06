Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Funding announced for paid internships in sustainable energy at University of Regina

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 6, 2024 6:07 pm
2 min read
The Petroleum Technology Research Centre (PTRC) and Mitacs announced a four-year funding agreement to fund graduate and post-graduate researchers in sustainable energy. View image in full screen
The Petroleum Technology Research Centre (PTRC) and Mitacs announced a four-year funding agreement to fund graduate and post-graduate researchers in sustainable energy. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hundreds of new internship positions have been created for students studying in ‘cleantech’ research and development at the University of Regina and other institutions.

This is possible for the newly announced four-year funding agreement from Petroleum Technology Research Centre (PTRC) and Mitacs which totals to $6.05 million dollars from 2024 to 2028.

Marziyeh Kamali, who is a post-doctoral intern with PRTC and Mitacs focused on geothermal heating, said this funding announcement is great for those going into their internships.

“This is great news,” said Kamali. “It’s going to be very great for them to do the research and not (having) to worry about the supportive funding.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

According to a release, the collaborative program will include projects in geothermal energy, blue hydrogen, CO2, capture and storage, integrated power systems incorporating AI, and the reduction of environmental impacts in hydrocarbon production.

Story continues below advertisement

“This new four-year collaborative funding agreement builds on the successes that PTRC and Mitacs have had since 2018, stated Ranjith Narayanasamy, the CEO and president of PTRC said in a release.

“Between now and 2028 these new funds will see an equal number of students and post-docs trained in cleantech.”

At the funding announcement event, the Saskatchewan Minister of Advanced Education Gordon Wyant said the province has been a long-term supporter of innovative energy research through PRTC and Mitacs.

Trending Now

“It’s very important that when we’re training people, we want people to stay here,” said Wyant. “Given the fact that Saskatchewan is leading the nation when it comes to sustainable energy. So, things like blue hydrogen, carbon capture, these are very important in terms of sustainability and energy production. So, to ensure that we have interns working in industry, it’s very important for the future of Saskatchewan.”

John Hepburn, the CEO of Mitacs, said the funding is an extension of an existing relationship as they have been working with PRTC for a number of years.

“The current agreement is for 400 internships over four years. So, it’s about 100 per year,” he said. “We have set aside these internships. We’ve judged the value of the project. And so, we can rapidly deploy the interns as they come.”

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices