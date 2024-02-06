SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Barnes named NBA all-star as injury replacement

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2024 2:40 pm
1 min read
Share

NEW YORK – Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes has been named one of two injury replacements on the Eastern Conference team for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game.

Barnes and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young will replace Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid and New York Knicks forward Julius Randle.

Barnes has been named an all-star for the first time in his three-year NBA career.

The six-foot-seven Barnes is averaging career highs of 20.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.48 blocks and 1.24 steals in 35.3 minutes in 50 games.

He joins Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo as the only NBA players to have at least 1,000 points, 400 rebounds, 250 assists, 50 blocks and 50 steals this season.

The all-star game will be played on Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Indiana Pacers.

Young earned his third NBA All-Star selection in six seasons, all spent with the Hawks.

He is averaging 27.3 points and career highs of 10.9 assists and 1.47 steals in 36.6 minutes in 45 games. The six-foot-one Young has recorded an NBA-high 490 total assists — a category he also led in each of the previous two seasons.

Embiid (lateral meniscus injury in left knee) and Randle (dislocated right shoulder) will not play in the NBA All-Star Game after being selected as a starter and a reserve, respectively. Eastern Conference head coach Doc Rivers of Milwaukee will select a reserve from the East roster to replace Embiid in the starting lineup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

