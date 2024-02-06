Menu

Headline link
Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers agree to terms, re-sign Brady Oliveira to 2-year deal

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted February 6, 2024 2:44 pm
1 min read
Brady Oliveira is returning for a fifth season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, after signing on to a two-year contract with the team.

The team announced on Tuesday that it had agreed to terms with the player. In a release, the team said Oliveira was scheduled to become a free agent on Feb. 13.

The 26-year-old joined the Bombers in 2019, as the 14th overall pick in the second round. Last year, he was named as the Canadian Football League’s Most Outstanding Canadian Player and was the runner up for the Most Outstanding Player Award.

Last season, Oliveira led the league in rushing with 1,534 yards — the second highest total by a Canadian in the league, topped the league in yards from scrimmage and touchdowns. He also scored 38 receptions and 482 receiving yards, according to the team.

In 51 regular season games with the Bombers, Oliveria has 2,970 yards rushing, 70 receptions for 808 yards and 20 total touchdowns.

RAW: Blue Bombers Brady Oliveira Interview – Nov. 21
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

