Man arrested in connection with 2 Winnipeg robbery attempts: police

Winnipeg police say they arrested a man Sunday after reports of two attempted robberies in the city.

At 3:45 p.m., police were alerted to an attempted robbery of a delivery driver at a restaurant in the 1600 block of Main Street.

Police say a man armed with a knife reportedly confronted the driver inside the store and demanded money. Staff within the establishment intervened and the man fled.

No money was taken and nobody was injured.

Later on, at 6:30 p.m., police were once again alerted, this time for an attempted carjacking outside a casino on McPhillips Street.

Police say a man in his 40s was sitting in his vehicle when another man unexpectedly opened the driver-side door and pointed a knife at him.

The driver slammed the door shut and the suspect fled.

The police then found the 28-year-old suspect on a bus outside the casino and he was taken into custody.