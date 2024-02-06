Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested in connection with 2 Winnipeg robbery attempts: police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 6, 2024 2:08 pm
1 min read
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police say they arrested a man Sunday after reports of two attempted robberies in the city.

At 3:45 p.m., police were alerted to an attempted robbery of a delivery driver at a restaurant in the 1600 block of Main Street.

Police say a man armed with a knife reportedly confronted the driver inside the store and demanded money. Staff within the establishment intervened and the man fled.

No money was taken and nobody was injured.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police apprehend suspect in $10K bank robbery'
Winnipeg police apprehend suspect in $10K bank robbery
Trending Now

Later on, at 6:30 p.m., police were once again alerted, this time for an attempted carjacking outside a casino on McPhillips Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say a man in his 40s was sitting in his vehicle when another man unexpectedly opened the driver-side door and pointed a knife at him.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The driver slammed the door shut and the suspect fled.

The police then found the 28-year-old suspect on a bus outside the casino and he was taken into custody.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices