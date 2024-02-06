Peterborough man with knife assaults group in vehicle: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough, Ont., man was arrested after reportedly brandishing a knife against a group of people in a vehicle on Monday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:50 p.m., officers responded to a motorist who said a pedestrian had walked in front of their vehicle and had become aggressive toward other passengers in the vehicle.

Officers arrived at an area near Monaghan Road and Romaine Street where they learned the man had allegedly brandished a knife at the group, kicked the vehicle several times, and then taken an item from inside the vehicle before fleeing on foot.

Police searched the area and found the man a short distance away. Officers also found a knife nearby.

Police determined the man was wanted on a warrant.

The 22-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, theft and mischief both under $5,000, and failure to comply with release order to not possess any weapons.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.