Prank 911 call for gunshots leads to Peterborough man’s arrest: police

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing multiple charges following a reported prank call to 911 early Sunday.

The Peterborough Police Service reports that around 1:30 a.m., a caller to 911 reported gunshots in the area of Charlotte Street and Park St. North.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found no one in the area or any other reports of a disturbance.

The investigation led officers to locate a man in a vehicle in the area of Hilliard and George streets whom they believed was connected to the 911 call. He was also found in possession of a “small amount” of cocaine and fentanyl.

The 33-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with public mischief, two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance, and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 27.

“The Peterborough Police Service reminds the public that a false report to police puts everyone, the public and officers, at risk and can result in charges,” police stated.