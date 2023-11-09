London, Ont. teen arrested after bomb threat at Peterborough hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A teenager from London, Ont., has been arrested in connection with a bomb threat made against the regional hospital in Peterborough, Ont., last month.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 31, officers responded to a report that the Peterborough Regional Health Centre had received “several threatening phone calls” including one about a bomb threat.

The incident prompted a Code Black at the hospital and a perimeter lockdown. The Code Black was lifted around 2 p.m. after police and hospital security conducted a search of the building.

Police say their investigation determined that the threat was not credible and that the calls had originated from another community.

Police say on Nov. 4, officers with the London Police Service executed an arrest warrant on their behalf.

A 16-year-old girl was arrested and charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 27.