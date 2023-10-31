Bomb threat prompts Code Black at Peterborough Regional Health Centre

Send this page to someone via email

A Code Black was declared following a reported bomb threat made at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Tuesday morning.

According to the hospital, around 11:15 a.m., an individual contacted the hospital with a bomb threat.

As per the hospital’s emergency procedure, a Code Black was immediately declared. Police were notified and attended. A perimeter lockdown was also initiated. Patients were still able to access the hospital only through the emergency department and are being screened prior to entry, the hospital stated.

This morning, an individual contacted the hospital with a bomb threat. As per our emergency procedure, a code black was immediately declared. Police have been notified and are on site. A perimeter lockdown has been initiated. 1/3 — PRHC (@PRHC1) October 31, 2023

“While we have no evidence to verify the threat, we do have a responsibility to take all threats seriously,” the hospital stated.

Around 12:10 p.m., the Peterborough Police Service stated their investigation determined the “threat was unfounded.”

“There is no concern for public safety,” police stated.

Police have responded to a threat reported at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Through investigation it was determined the threat was unfounded. There is no concern for public safety. — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) October 31, 2023

In an update just before 1 p.m., the hospital stated police were conducting a complete serach of the building.

“The current assessment by the police is that there is no immediate risk to hospital staff or patients,” the hospital stated. “The perimeter lockdown continues to be in place for incoming patient and visitor traffic. Patients are permitted into the building only at the emergency department and are being screened at that entrance.”

The hospital was advising all patients and family members to delay coming to the hospital until the situation was resolved.

“The safety of our patients and staff is, as always, our number one priority,” the hospital stated. “We understand how frightening this news will be for all those impacted including their family, friends and loved ones. We will keep the hospital and broader community informed as more information becomes available.”

