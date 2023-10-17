Toronto subway station evacuated after bomb threat

A downtown Toronto subway station has been evacuated after a bomb threat was reported to police.
Toronto police said in a post on social media that they were called to the area of St. Patrick Subway Station, at University Avenue and Dundas Street, for reports of a bomb threat.
Police said the call came around 5 p.m. and officers were on scene. The station was evacuated and the public was told to avoid the area.
Officers told Global News just before 6 p.m. they had no additional information beyond what had been posted to social media.
More to come…
