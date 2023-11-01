Payment demanded as numerous Ontario schools face bomb threats

See more sharing options

Multiple schools in the northern and eastern Ontario area are being evacuated after receiving bomb threats from people demanding money Wednesday.

The expected number of schools impacted is not known at this time but Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating multiple bomb threats across parts of northern and eastern Ontario.

Police say the threats targeted multiple schools under multiple school boards and other facilities, demanding payment.

As a precaution, police say many of the targeted schools and facilities have been closed while the investigation continues.

Police would not say how many institutions are impacted, but are encouraging parents to contact their schools or school boards for more information.

In addition to local officers, the OPP cybercrime investigations team is also involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

More information to come.