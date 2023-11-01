Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Payment demanded as numerous Ontario schools face bomb threats

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 1, 2023 1:48 pm
Police say the threats targeted multiple schools under multiple school boards. View image in full screen
Police say the threats targeted multiple schools under multiple school boards. Global News file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Multiple schools in the northern and eastern Ontario area are being evacuated after receiving bomb threats from people demanding money Wednesday.

The expected number of schools impacted is not known at this time but Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating multiple bomb threats across parts of northern and eastern Ontario.

Police say the threats targeted multiple schools under multiple school boards and other facilities, demanding payment.

As a precaution, police say many of the targeted schools and facilities have been closed while the investigation continues.

Police would not say how many institutions are impacted, but are encouraging parents to contact their schools or school boards for more information.

Trending Now

In addition to local officers, the OPP cybercrime investigations team is also involved.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

More information to come.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices