Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ottawa to top up Canada Housing Benefit rent support by $99M: Freeland

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted February 6, 2024 9:37 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Reality checking how First Home Savings Account will benefit potential homebuyers'
Reality checking how First Home Savings Account will benefit potential homebuyers
WATCH - Reality checking how First Home Savings Account will benefit potential homebuyers – Aug 10, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The federal government will top up the Canada Housing Benefit, which provides rent support to some Canadians, by $99 million, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says.

Freeland announced the top up at a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday.

“Housing is a central challenge in Canada right now. It’s a central challenge in people’s lives. And this is especially true for Canadians who are struggling with the high cost of rent. That’s why today I’m announcing a $99 million top up to the Canada Housing Benefit. This benefit helps make rent affordable by delivering rent support payments directly to Canadians,” she said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“The Canada Housing Benefit was launched in 2020 and has helped many Canadians since then, and today’s announcement means that by 2027-2028, this benefit will have helped make rent more affordable for over 300,000 low-income households.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

It’s unclear when eligible Canadians will be able to apply for the top-up or how much it will increase individual payments through the rent support.

More to come.

More on Politics
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices