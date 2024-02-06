Ottawa to top up Canada Housing Benefit rent support by $99M: Freeland

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government will top up the Canada Housing Benefit, which provides rent support to some Canadians, by $99 million, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says.

Freeland announced the top up at a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday.

“Housing is a central challenge in Canada right now. It’s a central challenge in people’s lives. And this is especially true for Canadians who are struggling with the high cost of rent. That’s why today I’m announcing a $99 million top up to the Canada Housing Benefit. This benefit helps make rent affordable by delivering rent support payments directly to Canadians,” she said.

“The Canada Housing Benefit was launched in 2020 and has helped many Canadians since then, and today’s announcement means that by 2027-2028, this benefit will have helped make rent more affordable for over 300,000 low-income households.”

It’s unclear when eligible Canadians will be able to apply for the top-up or how much it will increase individual payments through the rent support.

More to come.