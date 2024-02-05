Train strikes and kills pedestrian in New Westminster, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A person has died after being struck by a train in New Westminster, B.C. on Monday afternoon.

New Westminster police said the collision occurred near the intersection of Spruce Street and Brunette Avenue around 3:30 p.m. The area is close to the Sapperton SkyTrain station.

As of Monday at 5 p.m., Spruce Street was closed in both directors as investigators arrived on-scene.

“The New Westminster Police Department is liaising with our public safety partners, including the railway companies,” reads a Monday news release from the force.

“The name of the deceased has not been released.”

Anyone who witnessed the crash and is need of support can contact the New Westminster Police Department’s Victim Assistance Unit at 604-529-2525 or VAU@nwpolice.org.