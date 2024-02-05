Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Train strikes and kills pedestrian in New Westminster, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted February 5, 2024 8:58 pm
1 min read
A road closure sign is seen next to a New Westminster Police Department cruise in an undated file photo. View image in full screen
A road closure sign is seen next to a New Westminster Police Department cruise in an undated file photo. X/New Westminster Police Department
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A person has died after being struck by a train in New Westminster, B.C. on Monday afternoon.

New Westminster police said the collision occurred near the intersection of Spruce Street and Brunette Avenue around 3:30 p.m. The area is close to the Sapperton SkyTrain station.

As of Monday at 5 p.m., Spruce Street was closed in both directors as investigators arrived on-scene.

Click to play video: 'North Delta train derailment cleanup process questioned'
North Delta train derailment cleanup process questioned
Trending Now

“The New Westminster Police Department is liaising with our public safety partners, including the railway companies,” reads a Monday news release from the force.

Story continues below advertisement

“The name of the deceased has not been released.”

Anyone who witnessed the crash and is need of support can contact the New Westminster Police Department’s Victim Assistance Unit at 604-529-2525 or VAU@nwpolice.org.

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices