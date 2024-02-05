Menu

7 people, including child, taken to hospital following 3-vehicle crash in Brampton

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted February 5, 2024 7:20 pm
1 min read
A Peel Regional Police  car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on November 7, 2019. Police west of Toronto believe the 19-year-old victim of a fatal shooting outside a nightclub last weekend was an innocent bystander. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police  car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on November 7, 2019. Police west of Toronto believe the 19-year-old victim of a fatal shooting outside a nightclub last weekend was an innocent bystander. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Seven people, including a child, have been taken to hospital with varying injuries following a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton Monday evening.

Peel police said they received a call for a collision involving three vehicles in the area of Sandalwood Parkway and Van Kirk Drive just after 5 p.m.

Paramedics told Global News seven people were transported to a local hospital with minor and moderate injuries.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

No one is in critical condition, according to paramedics.

Sandalwood and Van Kirk remain closed while police investigate, and drivers are asked to use alternative routes.

