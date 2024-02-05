7 people, including child, taken to hospital following 3-vehicle crash in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Seven people, including a child, have been taken to hospital with varying injuries following a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton Monday evening.

Peel police said they received a call for a collision involving three vehicles in the area of Sandalwood Parkway and Van Kirk Drive just after 5 p.m.

Paramedics told Global News seven people were transported to a local hospital with minor and moderate injuries.

No one is in critical condition, according to paramedics.

Sandalwood and Van Kirk remain closed while police investigate, and drivers are asked to use alternative routes.

COLLISION:

– Sandalwood PY/Van Kirk Dr #Brampton

– 3 vehicles involved

– 6 people taken to local hospital by ambulance

– u/k injuries

– Road closures: Intersection of Sandalwood PY & Van Kirk Dr closed

– Use alternate routes

– C/R at 5:04 pm

– PR24-0043157 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) February 5, 2024