Traffic

Pedestrian in their 80s hit by vehicle in Toronto, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 5, 2024 6:41 pm
1 min read
Toronto police on the scene of a collision in Toronto on Feb. 5, 2024. View image in full screen
Toronto police on the scene of a collision in Toronto on Feb. 5, 2024. Global News
A man in his 80s has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Toronto on Monday afternoon.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Rochefort Drive just before 4:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, adding the driver remained at the scene.

Toronto paramedics said they took a male patient in his 80s to a trauma centre with serious injuries. They were in stable condition.

Police warned drivers to expect some delays in the area after the collision.

