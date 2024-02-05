Pedestrian in their 80s hit by vehicle in Toronto, police say

A man in his 80s has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Toronto on Monday afternoon.
Toronto police said they were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Rochefort Drive just before 4:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.
Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, adding the driver remained at the scene.
Trending Now
Toronto paramedics said they took a male patient in his 80s to a trauma centre with serious injuries. They were in stable condition.
Police warned drivers to expect some delays in the area after the collision.
More on Toronto
Comments