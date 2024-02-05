More than 350 charges laid in Calgary fradulent ID investigation

Calgary police said more than 350 charges were laid against three people in an investigation into fraudulent ID and rental cases around the city.

According to a news release on Monday afternoon, the investigation began in 2022 when officers discovered a fraudulent document manufacturing lab. The lab contained credit card embossers, scanners, electronics and ledgers, police said.

Officers executed search warrants on several storage lockers where they found boxes of tax documents, mail and ID cards. Police said none of the items belonged to the people allegedly associated with the locker. One person was charged in relation to this incident but failed to attend court, police said.

The Calgary Police Service published several social media posts in an attempt to locate the accused, who was wanted on warrants for failing to appear in court. Police said they received tips from the public which led them to believe the accused was allegedly continuing to commit fraud offences.

Police said they believe the stolen identity documents, including social insurance numbers and Alberta health care numbers, were taken from storage locker break-and-enters. The personal information was used to apply for fraudulent credit cards, which were used to make purchases. The information was also allegedly used on rental applications for residences and storage lockers and paid for using fraudulent credit cards and cheques.

Police said around 50 people were affected by the theft.

According to Monday’s release, police then executed a search warrant on Jan. 11 this year on a residence in the 600 block of Panora Way Northwest. Three people in the home were taken into custody, police said.

Police said they found equipment allegedly used to operate a fraudulent ID and credit card lab. The credit card scanners, an embosser, computers, printers and numerous identification documents were believed to be stolen.

CPS added the residence was also allegedly rented by falsifying the application.

Charges were laid after the investigation into the residence, police said.