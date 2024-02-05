Saskatchewan RCMP investigating death of 32-year-old North Battleford individual

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes is investigating the death of 32-year-old Jordan Wright of North Battleford, Sask., which has been deemed a homicide.

According to a release, North Battleford RCMP received a report of a shooting at a residence on 93rd Street in North Battleford on Feb. 2.

“Officers immediately responded and located a 32-year-old injured male, who was later pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS,” police stated.

“Investigation has determined two males entered the house armed with weapons and an altercation took place. A firearm was discharged, and the 32-year-old male was injured, he later died of his injuries. The suspects then fled on foot. The North Battleford RCMP searched the area with the assistance of North Battleford Police Dog Services.”

Police stated the initial investigation has determined that this incident is not believed to be random in nature.

Wright’s family has been notified and victim services made available to them. North Battleford residents will notice an increased police presence over the next few days as the investigation continues.

Police stated that further updates will be provided when they become available.

“Saskatchewan RCMP do not believe there is an imminent public safety risk at this time,” police stated. “If an imminent public safety risk is identified, the public will be notified immediately.”

Police are asking anyone who may have information that would help the investigation call 310-RCMP or 911 in an emergency. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.