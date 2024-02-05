Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatchewan RCMP investigating death of 32-year-old North Battleford individual

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 5, 2024 4:32 pm
1 min read
police lights View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes are investigating a homicide in North Battleford and so far, has determined this incident is not believed to be random in nature. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes is investigating the death of 32-year-old Jordan Wright of North Battleford, Sask., which has been deemed a homicide.

According to a release, North Battleford RCMP received a report of a shooting at a residence on 93rd Street in North Battleford on Feb. 2.

“Officers immediately responded and located a 32-year-old injured male, who was later pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS,” police stated.

“Investigation has determined two males entered the house armed with weapons and an altercation took place. A firearm was discharged, and the 32-year-old male was injured, he later died of his injuries. The suspects then fled on foot. The North Battleford RCMP searched the area with the assistance of North Battleford Police Dog Services.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police stated the initial investigation has determined that this incident is not believed to be random in nature.

Story continues below advertisement

Wright’s family has been notified and victim services made available to them. North Battleford residents will notice an increased police presence over the next few days as the investigation continues.

Trending Now

Police stated that further updates will be provided when they become available.

“Saskatchewan RCMP do not believe there is an imminent public safety risk at this time,” police stated. “If an imminent public safety risk is identified, the public will be notified immediately.”

Police are asking anyone who may have information that would help the investigation call 310-RCMP or 911 in an emergency. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices