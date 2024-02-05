Menu

Politics

Premier Danielle Smith in Ottawa to open new provincial office for Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 5, 2024 8:46 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta to invoke Sovereignty Act against Ottawa’s Clean Energy Regulations'
Alberta to invoke Sovereignty Act against Ottawa’s Clean Energy Regulations
WATCH ABOVE: (From Nov. 26, 2023) Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government will invoke its controversial sovereignty act on Monday, over the federal government's proposed clean electricity regulations. It will be the first time the act will be put into action, nearly a year after it was introduced. As Heather Yourex-West reports, other provinces are keeping a close eye on how it plays out – Nov 26, 2023
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is in Ottawa today where she is set to open a new provincial office.

Smith’s office says the new space is meant to expand the province’s presence in the nation’s capital and to amplify Alberta’s voice on the national stage.

Alberta and Ottawa often butt heads over their views on the environment, energy and pensions.

And last week, both governments traded barbs over the province’s recently announced policies related to the treatment of transgender youth.

Smith is also set to deliver a keynote address today to the Economic Club of Canada, where the topic will be the Alberta advantage.

Alberta previously had an office in Ottawa, but it was shuttered in 2015 amid a budget shortfall in that province under former premier Jim Prentice.

Click to play video: 'Book by late Alberta Premier Jim Prentice to be released'
Book by late Alberta Premier Jim Prentice to be released
© 2024 The Canadian Press

