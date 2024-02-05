N.S. storm: People digging out of one of the heaviest snowfalls in decades

Send this page to someone via email

Cape Bretoners are trying to dig out of a multi-day storm that dumped more than 80 centimetres of snow in the region.

The snowfall, said to be one of the heaviest in 20 years, prompted the Cape Breton Regional Municipality to declare a state of emergency and urged people to shelter in place.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a social media post Sunday night that he had spoken to CBRM Mayor Amanda McDougall, along with Cape Breton-area members of parliament Mike Kelloway and Jamie Battiste, to “let them know that we’re here to help however we can.”

“To everyone in Nova Scotia affected by this major winter storm: Please stay safe,” he wrote.

To everyone in Nova Scotia affected by this major winter storm: Please stay safe. I have spoken with @MayorMcDougall, @MikeKelloway, and @JaimeBattiste – they told me about the current situation on the ground, and I let them know that we’re here to help however we can. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 5, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

On Sunday, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston described the weather event as “one of the largest snowfalls in the province’s history” and said he’s been in “constant contact” with the emergency management team.

“Our team has been doing everything they can to locate and move all available plows and equipment from every area of the province that’s not using them to get them, safely, to the areas of greatest need,” he said.

View image in full screen People in Cape Breton are trying to dig out of a major winter storm that hit the region this weekend. Submitted by Tammy Eveleigh

The province is also working with New Brunswick and P.E.I. to get equipment, and is requesting support from the federal government.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Please follow your local directives and stay off the roads to allow our plows to do their work,” Houston said.

“Please stay safe, everyone. It will take time to dig out and clear roads so please be kind and patient. Lots of good people are working very hard.”

Story continues below advertisement

We are in the middle of one of the largest snowfalls in the Province’s history. I have been in constant contact with our Emergency Management team throughout the day and our team has been doing everything they can to locate and move all available plows and equipment from every… — Tim Houston (@TimHoustonNS) February 5, 2024

Schools are closed within the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education, the Strait Regional Centre for Education, the Halifax Regional Centre for Education, the Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education, the South Shore Regional Centre for Education, and the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education.

The Tri-County Regional Centre for Education has also closed schools in Digby, though schools in Yarmouth and Shelburne remain open.

As well, many government offices delayed opening across the province and courthouses in Sydney, Port Hawkesbury, Pictou and Antigonish are closed Monday due to the weather.

Images posted on social media and emailed in by viewers show huge snowdrifts atop homes and outbuildings, buried and abandoned vehicles strewn across major highways, and homeowners using shovels to carve tunnel-like paths to move around their properties.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen This picture sent in by a viewer shows a car buried in snow. Submitted by Jean Morrison

More than 80 centimetres of snow was reported in eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton, but strong winds since Friday have sculpted massive drifts that will take days to clear.

Unofficial records indicate more than 100 centimetres in Sydney, the largest community in Cape Breton. In the Halifax area, between 40 and 50 cm of snow has fallen since Friday afternoon.

At the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, scores of flights have been cancelled or delayed, and more than 6,000 power outages were reported across the province this morning.

It was almost 20 years ago that a more powerful snowstorm slammed into the region, dumping up to 95 cm of snow in and around the Halifax area. That storm, known as White Juan, came five months after hurricane Juan made landfall near Halifax, churning out damaging gusts at 140 kilometres per hour.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen This restaurant in Inverness was blocked by snow. Submitted by Desiree Ryan

— with files from The Canadian Press