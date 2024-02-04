Snowstorm dumps up to 80 cm on N.S., parts of P.E.I. as services grind to a halt

Transit services are at a standstill in much of Nova Scotia and people are being asked to hunker down today as heavy snowfall and gusty winds pound the province for a second day in a row.
Bus service in the Halifax Regional Municipality is halted until at least noon today, and transit in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality is cancelled for the day as Environment Canada urges residents to avoid non-essential travel.
Meteorologist Bob Robichaud says the low pressure system that stalled southeast of the Atlantic coast has dumped 75 centimetres of snow along Nova Scotia’s Eastern Shore and about 80 centimetres in Cape Breton since early Saturday.
Robichaud says both parts of the province are expected to see an additional 30 to 50 centimetres of snow by Monday.
Continued snow and gusting winds are expected across the province, and Robichaud says residents should avoid the roads to make room for snow clearing and emergency vehicles.
Snowfall, winter storm and blowing snow warnings that blanket large sections of Nova Scotia are also in effect for Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.
Kings and Queens Counties in P.E.I. are forecast to receive up to 40 centimetres of snow in some areas by Monday, and parts of Newfoundland could see the same amount of snow or more, plus rain into Tuesday.
