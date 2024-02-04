Menu

Canada

Snowstorm dumps up to 80 cm on N.S., parts of P.E.I. as services grind to a halt

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 4, 2024 10:14 am
1 min read
Nova Scotians awoke to a winter wonderland on Saturday as a powerful snowstorm persists throughout the province. The storm has caused several disruptions and closures in Halifax, and the conditions are set to remain for the coming days. Vanessa Wright has more.
Transit services are at a standstill in much of Nova Scotia and people are being asked to hunker down today as heavy snowfall and gusty winds pound the province for a second day in a row.

Bus service in the Halifax Regional Municipality is halted until at least noon today, and transit in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality is cancelled for the day as Environment Canada urges residents to avoid non-essential travel.

Meteorologist Bob Robichaud says the low pressure system that stalled southeast of the Atlantic coast has dumped 75 centimetres of snow along Nova Scotia’s Eastern Shore and about 80 centimetres in Cape Breton since early Saturday.

Robichaud says both parts of the province are expected to see an additional 30 to 50 centimetres of snow by Monday.

Continued snow and gusting winds are expected across the province, and Robichaud says residents should avoid the roads to make room for snow clearing and emergency vehicles.

Snowfall, winter storm and blowing snow warnings that blanket large sections of Nova Scotia are also in effect for Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Kings and Queens Counties in P.E.I. are forecast to receive up to 40 centimetres of snow in some areas by Monday, and parts of Newfoundland could see the same amount of snow or more, plus rain into Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

