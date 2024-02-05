South Okanagan band prepares for Valentine’s Day concert

Kristi Neumann is hoping to spend Valentine’s Day with a big crowd of people.
Together, she and her band are bringing her unique blend of Country and Rock to stages throughout the South Okanagan.
“I consider myself a singer-songwriter but then I have got these great musicians that play with me that add a little bit of rock vibe to it as well,” said Neumann.
The Kristi Neumann Band was formed in 2021 with Neumann on lead vocals and guitar, Paul Henbury on lead guitar, Luke Whittall on bass and Gregg Reely pulling double duty. He produces some of their music and plays the drums.
“I just love the storytelling, the singing, the playing, everything,” said Reely.
The song, Home is a love letter to all the places Neumann has ever lived.
“(And how I) found peace and joy. And to fill up my soul is to go to the mountains and to go to the river.”
Neumann says their song, Good Girl is kind of a joke about how hard she tried to avoid the trappings of marriage and motherhood.
“So I wrote this song about trying to want those things but I like to have a lot of fun too. Now I am married and have a child,” said Neumann.
The Kristi Neumann Band will perform at the Venables Theatre in Oliver, B.C. Feb. 14 and tickets are still available online. For more information visit www.venablestheatre.ca
