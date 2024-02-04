Menu

Politics

NDP MLAs banned from B.C. mosques after Selina Robinson’s comments

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 4, 2024 5:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calls grow for minister’s resignation'
Calls grow for minister’s resignation
RELATED VIDEO: A B.C. cabinet minister continues to take fire this weekend, including from within her own party. Selina Robinson is under attack for comments she made this week at a forum for Jewish leaders, making unflattering comments about Palestine for which she has apologized. As Julia Foy reports, the calls for Robinson's resignation are only growing louder.
Representatives from more than a dozen British Columbia mosques and Islamic associations have sent a letter to Premier David Eby calling for the minister of post-secondary education to be removed from her role.

They say no NDP MLA or candidate for the next election is welcome in their sacred spaces until the premier takes action against Selina Robinson.

She has faced heavy criticism and calls to resign after saying Israel was founded on a “crappy piece of land.”

She has since apologized in a social media post, saying her comments were “disrespectful,” and she had been referring to the land having limited natural resources.

Eby has said that Robinson’s comments were wrong and hurtful and increase division in the province, but has not directly responded to questions regarding whether he considered firing her.

The letter from Muslim groups, dated Friday, says neither Robinson’s apology nor Eby’s response address the serious harm done to members of the community and argues Robinson has shown “blatant bigotry” that’s tarnished the reputation of the province and the NDP.

“Ultimately, what it comes down to is, does the BC NDP condone these attitudes toward any equity-deserving group, let alone Palestinian Arab and Muslim communities that are already at greater risk of harm?” the letter says.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

