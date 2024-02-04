Canada to stage 13 games at 2026 FIFA World Cup between Toronto and Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Canada will host 13 of the 104 games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with seven in Vancouver and six in Toronto.

As expected, the U.S. will stage the lion’s share of the action — with 78 games — at the expanded 48-team soccer showcase. Like Canada, Mexico will host 13 games.

The 2026 tournament will kick off June 11 at Mexico City’s historic Azteca Stadium and close July 19 with the championship game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Toronto’s BMO Field will host the Canadian men in the opening game on Canadian soil on June 12.

Canada will stage 10 opening-round games — split evenly between Toronto and Vancouver, which will host Canada’s two other opening-round matches at B.C. Place Stadium.

Toronto and Vancouver will each stage a round-of-32 knockout game with Vancouver also hosting a round-of-16 match.

Vancouver likely gets one more game than Toronto because it offers a bigger venue. Capacity at B.C. Place for the tournament will be 54,000 while BMO Field, once extra seats are added, will accommodate 45,000.

The quarterfinals are set for Boston, Kansas City, Los Angeles and Miami with the semifinals in Atlanta and Dallas. The bronze-medal game will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The U.S. plays its first group game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. and will face less travel than Canada with a game at Seattle’s Lumen Field sandwiched around two matches at SoFi.

The 2026 tournament was initially planned for 80 games, with the U.S. expected to host 60 and Canada and the U.S, getting 10 apiece. The group phase was subsequently enlarged, adding an additional 24 games.

There are 16 host cities — two in Canada, three in Mexico and the rest in the U.S. AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will host the most with nine.

With 45 teams still to qualify, the full schedule will have to wait until the tournament draw in December 2025.

The televised reveal also included a cameo by Drake, in conversation with FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

While the Toronto rapper is known more for his love of hoops than the beautiful game, he has connections with the Canadian men’s team and has hung out with them when they are in town. During the show, Drake talked up Canada’s and Toronto’s multicultural population, calling the World Cup a “beautiful time” in the city.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her son Saint helped announce the U.S. will open play in L.A.