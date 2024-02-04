Menu

Crime

Man, woman arrested after multiple failed carjacking attempts in Calgary

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted February 4, 2024 2:50 pm
1 min read
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. A man and woman were arrested on Sunday after multiple carjacking attempts across Calgary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. A man and woman were arrested on Sunday after multiple carjacking attempts across Calgary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. TPH
A man and woman were arrested on Sunday after multiple carjacking attempts across Calgary.

According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, the attempts happened between 4 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. in the neighbourhoods of Pineridge, Falconridge and Rundle.

Police said the man and the woman, aged 21 and 22 respectively, were driving a stolen truck and drove to the neighbourhoods to attempt to carjack vehicles. All the attempts failed.

Police said the owner of the vehicle ran away in one instance. In another, the man and woman didn’t know how to drive a manual vehicle.

Police also said multiple people tried to discourage the carjack.

According to CPS, the man and woman eventually crashed the truck in the area of Village Square Leisure Centre and fled on foot. Police found and arrested the pair in the backyard of a residence in Pineridge.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the two haven’t been charged yet but could be facing multiple charges.

