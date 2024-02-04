Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested in Winnipeg after assault on bus driver, police say

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 4, 2024 1:39 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say they have arrested a man after a bus driver was assaulted on Saturday afternoon. JGW
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police say they arrested a man Saturday afternoon following an assault on a bus driver.

Police received calls around 3:15  p.m. about an agitated man on a bus near Grassie Boulevard and Lagimodiere Boulevard.

Officers arrived on the scene and witnessed a man assaulting the driver. Officers intervened and arrested the man.

Click to play video: 'Sex crimes unit seeks suspect in Winnipeg bus incident, police say'
Sex crimes unit seeks suspect in Winnipeg bus incident, police say
Trending Now

The 39-year-old man who was driving the bus sustained upper-body injuries and was assessed by paramedics.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say investigators ascertained the suspect had demanded the driver to take him to a street not on the bus route and became enraged when the driver said no. The driver then stopped the bus to allow riders to get off safely.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said the suspect threatened to stab the driver and continued to assault him until officers arrived.

A 29-year-old man now faces multiple assault charges. He remains in custody.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices