Man arrested in Winnipeg after assault on bus driver, police say

Winnipeg police say they arrested a man Saturday afternoon following an assault on a bus driver.

Police received calls around 3:15 p.m. about an agitated man on a bus near Grassie Boulevard and Lagimodiere Boulevard.

Officers arrived on the scene and witnessed a man assaulting the driver. Officers intervened and arrested the man.

The 39-year-old man who was driving the bus sustained upper-body injuries and was assessed by paramedics.

Police say investigators ascertained the suspect had demanded the driver to take him to a street not on the bus route and became enraged when the driver said no. The driver then stopped the bus to allow riders to get off safely.

Police said the suspect threatened to stab the driver and continued to assault him until officers arrived.

A 29-year-old man now faces multiple assault charges. He remains in custody.