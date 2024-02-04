Cyclist in life-threatening condition after being struck by van in East Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a 58-year-old man is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a van while biking Saturday evening.

Officers say they received a call for a personal injury collision in the Pharmacy Avenue and Janet Boulevard area around 6:40 p.m.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said a 78-year-old man driving a Ram Promaster van was reportedly making a left turn when he collided with the cyclist, who was on the crosswalk.

The cyclist was quickly transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, responding officers said. The driver remained on scene.

Traffic Services is now investigating the incident, and police are asking local residents and businesses for security or dash cam footage.