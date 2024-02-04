Menu

Crime

Cyclist in life-threatening condition after being struck by van in East Toronto

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted February 4, 2024 12:16 pm
According to responding officers, the elderly driver of the van remained on scene after colliding with a pedestrian in Scarborough.
According to responding officers, the elderly driver of the van remained on scene after colliding with a pedestrian in Scarborough. A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Police say a 58-year-old man is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a van while biking Saturday evening.

Officers say they received a call for a personal injury collision in the Pharmacy Avenue and Janet Boulevard area around 6:40 p.m.

Police said a 78-year-old man driving a Ram Promaster van was reportedly making a left turn when he collided with the cyclist, who was on the crosswalk.

The cyclist was quickly transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, responding officers said. The driver remained on scene.

Traffic Services is now investigating the incident, and police are asking local residents and businesses for security or dash cam footage.

