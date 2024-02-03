Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1 dead in Abbotsford crash on Old Yale Road

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 3, 2024 6:44 pm
1 min read
A person has died after a crash in Abbotsford on Saturday. View image in full screen
A person has died after a crash in Abbotsford on Saturday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Abbotsford.

According to Abbotsford police, two vehicles collided on the 31000-block of Old Yale Road around 12:50 p.m. on Saturday.

“Upon attendance, first responders immediately provided medical aid to an 84-year-old male driver who had sustained serious and life-threatening injuries,” Const. Art Stele said. “Sadly, the 84-year-old male succumbed to the injuries at the scene.”

Click to play video: 'Coquihalla Highway crash victim identified as B.C. hockey dad'
Coquihalla Highway crash victim identified as B.C. hockey dad
Trending Now

Stele said the driver of the other vehicle had been detained at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Road closures in the immediate area are expected for an extended period of time. Abbotsford police and members of the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) are investigating.

Anyone with information, including video, about the collision is asked to contact AbbyPD at 604-859-5225.

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices