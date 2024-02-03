1 dead in Abbotsford crash on Old Yale Road

Send this page to someone via email

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Abbotsford.

According to Abbotsford police, two vehicles collided on the 31000-block of Old Yale Road around 12:50 p.m. on Saturday.

“Upon attendance, first responders immediately provided medical aid to an 84-year-old male driver who had sustained serious and life-threatening injuries,” Const. Art Stele said. “Sadly, the 84-year-old male succumbed to the injuries at the scene.”

1:06 Coquihalla Highway crash victim identified as B.C. hockey dad

Stele said the driver of the other vehicle had been detained at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Road closures in the immediate area are expected for an extended period of time. Abbotsford police and members of the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) are investigating.

Anyone with information, including video, about the collision is asked to contact AbbyPD at 604-859-5225.