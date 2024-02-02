Regina police responding to bus crash with streetlight near University of Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police are on the scene of a collision near the University of Regina, after a city bus hit a traffic light post.

The street light post on the corner of Wascana Parkway and Kramer Boulevard was hit by a city bus before it was then dragged down the street, according to a police officer on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Global News reporters on scene could see metal pieces from the light on the sidewalk, as well as scattered all over the road.

The accident involved the #30 express Rochdale bus.

Tow trucks continue to remain on scene, while the City of Regina repaired electrical wires from the base of where the streetlight stood.

More to come…