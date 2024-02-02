Menu

Crime

Regina police responding to bus crash with streetlight near University of Regina

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted February 2, 2024 7:43 pm
1 min read
A bus collided with a streetlight post on the corner of Kramer Boulevard and Wascana Parkway. View image in full screen
A bus collided with a streetlight post on the corner of Kramer Boulevard and Wascana Parkway. Andrew Benson / Global News
Regina police are on the scene of a collision near the University of Regina, after a city bus hit a traffic light post.

The street light post on the corner of Wascana Parkway and Kramer Boulevard was hit by a city bus before it was then dragged down the street, according to a police officer on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Regina police responding to bus crash with streetlight near University of Regina - image View image in full screen
Andrew Benson / Global News
Global News reporters on scene could see metal pieces from the light on the sidewalk, as well as scattered all over the road.

The accident involved the #30 express Rochdale bus.

Tow trucks continue to remain on scene, while the City of Regina repaired electrical wires from the base of where the streetlight stood.

More to come… 

