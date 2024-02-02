Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec’s FAE teachers union accepts labour deal by narrow margin

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2024 6:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Students head back to school after long teachers’ strike in Quebec'
Students head back to school after long teachers’ strike in Quebec
Related: The Quebec government has announced it will be allocating $300 million to help students and teachers catch up on lost time during the teachers strike. Tens of thousands of students were back in school Tuesday for the first time since FAE teachers walked off the job in late November. As Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports, there is relief but a sense of uncertainty still remains. – Jan 9, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Quebec teachers union whose strike late last year closed hundreds of schools for weeks has narrowly accepted a labour agreement with the province.

Fédération autonome de l’enseignement, commonly known as the FAE, said on Facebook that its membership accepted the deal and that union leadership would hold a news conference on Monday.

The announcement concludes a months-long squabble between the Quebec government and the more than 66,000-member FAE, which was the only union to launch an unlimited general strike during last year’s public sector contract negotiations.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The vote was tight, however, as the deal was accepted by five of the FAE’s nine member unions.

Syndicat de l’enseignement de la Haute-Yamaska, the last FAE union to vote, accepted the new contract by 50.58 per cent.

Quebec Treasury Board president Sonia Lebel says the government’s deal with the union includes higher pay and better working conditions.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Quebec inks tentative deal with striking teachers'
Quebec inks tentative deal with striking teachers

 

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices